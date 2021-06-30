Belva Studio

Tre Minuti identity pattern packaging
Tre Minuti • Brand imagined and created for my last year school project. We sell fresh pasta and accompaniments for a perfect pasta dinner. The specificity of our shop is that you order fresh pasta of your choice and the cooker cut them in front of you. « This is real fresh pasta made by Italians ».

Final project made for my last year student at @cad.brussels in 2013.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
