Kevin

Music Festival Logo

Kevin
Kevin
  • Save
Music Festival Logo branding vector design logo weekly warmup
Download color palette

This is a weekly warmup for a music festival logo. I used the nearby Pigeon Lake Music Festival as inspiration, so this could be considered a bit of rebrand of their logo. It's a summer festival, so I went with warm colours.

49a413ac979c804811a8f4dc786ff2fd
Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Kevin
Kevin

More by Kevin

View profile
    • Like