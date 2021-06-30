🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Tre Minuti • Brand imagined and created for my last year school project. We sell fresh pasta and accompaniments for a perfect pasta dinner. The specificity of our shop is that you order fresh pasta of your choice and the cooker cut them in front of you. « This is real fresh pasta made by Italians ».
Final project made for my last year student at @cad.brussels in 2013.