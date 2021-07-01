Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FC Tambov pattern logo logo design football logo pentagon wolf soccer football design q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
The logo of the Football Club Tambov.

The logo is based on the wolf, the most recognizable symbol of the city, supported by folklore and doesn’t need much explaining. This is an understandable decision both from the point of view of symbolism and for the fans. The geographical reference is strengthened by the letter ’T’, formed at the intersection of the line of the wolf’s eyes and nose.

Read more here: https://quberten.com/new-style-for-FC-Tambov

