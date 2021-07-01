Trending designs to inspire you
The logo of the Football Club Tambov.
The logo is based on the wolf, the most recognizable symbol of the city, supported by folklore and doesn’t need much explaining. This is an understandable decision both from the point of view of symbolism and for the fans. The geographical reference is strengthened by the letter ’T’, formed at the intersection of the line of the wolf’s eyes and nose.
Read more here: https://quberten.com/new-style-for-FC-Tambov