Fawaz AR

Mofy - Movie Streaming App

Fawaz AR
Fawaz AR
  • Save
Mofy - Movie Streaming App app ui design
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!

Today, I'm uploading my new exploration.
Mofy - Movie Streaming App.

Let me know your opinion and feedback below the comment! ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Fawaz AR
Fawaz AR
Like