Veronica Bromberg

Used McDonald's Minion Toy | 3D project

Veronica Bromberg
Veronica Bromberg
  • Save
Used McDonald's Minion Toy | 3D project graphic design modeling character 3d
Download color palette

This is an old Minion McDonald's toy 3D project that I did during my studies, experimenting for the first time with substance painter and procedural textures,
Modelled in Autodesk Maya ,ZBrush for sculpting, textured in Substance Painter, rendered with V-ray and Photoshop for post.
More images HERE

Cheers!

______________________________________

More to discover-
Instagram | Behace

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Veronica Bromberg
Veronica Bromberg

More by Veronica Bromberg

View profile
    • Like