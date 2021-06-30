Re-design for Digital Octane,a Web-Development and Design Agency

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Today we want to share the re-design of the pages we've made for our own website.
We added new fonts along with improved color palette to make the website memorable and bright. The general style is quite simple and minimalistic, but thanks to the illustrations the website looks modern and stylish.
We re-designed both desktop and mobile versions, so the website is easy to use on any device.
Feel free to reach out to us to book your free consultation regarding website design and development:
https://digitaloctane.co/