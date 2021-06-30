Logo for a Blog about Overcoming Child Abuse

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A simple, yet meaningful logo done for a client in Morrinsville, New Zealand.
Client would like to have something b/w staircases running through the logo. The logo was for a blog about overcoming child abuse from being locked in a basement.
Anyway, do you see the negative space of staircases in my logo design?
