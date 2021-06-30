Logo for a Blog about Overcoming Child Abuse

A simple, yet meaningful logo done for a client in Morrinsville, New Zealand.

Client would like to have something b/w staircases running through the logo. The logo was for a blog about overcoming child abuse from being locked in a basement.

Anyway, do you see the negative space of staircases in my logo design?

Hit "L" if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts.

=====

I'm available for new projects part-time or full time. So let's talk about it!