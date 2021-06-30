Swastika K.C.

Daily UI :: 003 Landing Page for an NGO

Daily UI :: 003 Landing Page for an NGO dark landing landing page reptile animal mobile desktop
For day 3 I wanted to try a darker theme and sacly animals just fit into the theme. This is a landing page for an NGO that works for reptile welfare. Here the CTA button is "Donate Now" .
The colour palette is inspired by our scaly friends. Hope you like it!
As always suggestions are welcomed.
Have a great day or evening!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
