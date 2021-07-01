DWELL wordmark concepts

DWELL concepts

Dwell is a suite of web-based software products in the high-end apartment complex management space. They offer a platform to host and tools to manage marketing apartment sites.⁣

I was super happy when the client contacted me and asked for a wordmark for their business. The goal was to make something straightforward, with a small detail or without.⁣

