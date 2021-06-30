Frank Odey

LifeCup Coffee House App

Here my presented final Google UI/UX Course project.

I decided to go with UI/UX design course project idea with a little touch.

I learnt a lot about UI/UX design especially the UX research part, and it re-sparked my passion for design.

Please criticized, suggest & recommend.

All Ilustration are from freepik.com

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
