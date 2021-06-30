LifeCup Coffee House App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here my presented final Google UI/UX Course project.
I decided to go with UI/UX design course project idea with a little touch.
I learnt a lot about UI/UX design especially the UX research part, and it re-sparked my passion for design.
Please criticized, suggest & recommend.
All Ilustration are from freepik.com