Bohdan Kononets
Flatstudio

Parimatch: Full home page

Bohdan Kononets
Flatstudio
Bohdan Kononets for Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Parimatch: Full home page mobileui soccer sports sportsfeed userinterface provider bookmaker sportsbook fonbet ligastavok onlinecasino casino gambling betting parimatch pm interface ux ui bwin
Download color palette

The value of the right use of space cannot be overestimated in such projects.
The idea, however, is not only to jam-pack everything as tight as possible but to give enough flexibility – in the case of the sidebar, for example, users can easily collapse it, pressing one obvious button.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter

P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍

92a2bfd744f4c82ff59b9d158415de56
Rebound of
Parimatch: Home page
By Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Flatstudio
We make good Interface systems with you. 🙂
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like