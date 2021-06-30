Sharon Lim

Nice Wing Letter G Logo For Sale

Sharon Lim
Sharon Lim
  • Save
Nice Wing Letter G Logo For Sale vector illustration design aggressive ui modern branding logo graphic design sporting industry outdoors hunting teal duck stylish
Download color palette

Modern and stylish, the Nice Wing Letter G Logo design is a combination of the wing of a teal duck. Suitable for Investment company geared towards the hunting/outdoors/sporting industry. Nice Wing Letter G Logo will looks nice as social media avatar and website or mobile icon.
https://scalebranding.com/product/16949/

Sharon Lim
Sharon Lim

More by Sharon Lim

View profile
    • Like