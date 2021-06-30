Rishi

EXCAVATOR - Rent your machine

EXCAVATOR - Rent your machine banner design constructionmachinewebdesign constructionwebsite morderndesign ui design graphicdesign websitedesign
Hello Dribbblers,
Today's design is for construction machine renting website. The screen features hero banner design. Hope you will like it.
