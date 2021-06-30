Julian Naufal

Diamond Application For Learning UI/UX

Diamond Application For Learning UI/UX graphic design vector branding ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!

This is my new shot of mine try to learning and designing on mobile apps to learning UI/UX name Diamond concept. I hope you guys like it.
Please let me your thoughts on it. Thanks!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
