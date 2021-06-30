FOLIO LOGO CREATION.

Logo creation for Folio. Folio is on of the newest companies in the field of Digital portfolio and daily tasks management, provided for computer/phone users. It is going to be launched soon in Canada.

While pitching ideas with the client, we came across of different concepts, while using the paper form and combining its folded shape, we wanted to create a logo that shows both connection, divers of colors and multifunctional of the platform.

Here is the final concept that we moved on.

