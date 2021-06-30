Saeifeddine Nefzi

Dar El Lamma

Dar El Lamma is a guest house in Ras Jebel Bizerte built in 2004.
it is characterized by its magnificent architecture inspired by Tunisian, Berber, Andalusian styles .. A subtle blend that transports each visitor to distant lands ..
You can see the project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122123707/Dar-El-Lamma/modules/694529091

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
