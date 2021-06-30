Megan Reddi

Mother Nature

Megan Reddi
Megan Reddi
  • Save
Mother Nature character design packaging illustration artwork vintage retro packaging colourful illustration
Download color palette

A super fun project I completed for LUSH 🌿 an illustrated knotwrap based on the theme of Mother Nature for their mothers' day collection. Available in all stores, worldwide.

Check out more of my work on my website or Instagram! 💕
www.meganmakesillustrations.co.uk
www.instagram.com/meganmakesillustrations

Megan Reddi
Megan Reddi

More by Megan Reddi

View profile
    • Like