CobraCode

CobraCode inspired design logo
Inspired by 'startups' from 'Oink Games' I decided I wanted to emulate their designs. This is the first concept for a couple of illustrations I could use to design my own version of the game. The Cobra design is based on the Cobra from G.I Joe.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
