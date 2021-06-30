Aditi

Daily Ui Challenge #014 # Countdown timer

Daily Ui Challenge #014 # Countdown timer ui figma graphic design dailyui uiux design ux
Hey dribblers,
I am learning Ui design and really liked the shot by Babu Dragos@Babu Dragos
Actual shot-
https://dribbble.com/shots/14630244-Daily-UI-Countdown-Timer
I tried to replicate this.
Hope you like it😀

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
