Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bruno

UI Practice - F.Friend Mobile App Concept

Bruno
Bruno
Hire Me
  • Save
UI Practice - F.Friend Mobile App Concept friend app minimal elegant mobile app design mobile app clean design uiux ui design
UI Practice - F.Friend Mobile App Concept friend app minimal elegant mobile app design mobile app clean design uiux ui design
UI Practice - F.Friend Mobile App Concept friend app minimal elegant mobile app design mobile app clean design uiux ui design
UI Practice - F.Friend Mobile App Concept friend app minimal elegant mobile app design mobile app clean design uiux ui design
UI Practice - F.Friend Mobile App Concept friend app minimal elegant mobile app design mobile app clean design uiux ui design
UI Practice - F.Friend Mobile App Concept friend app minimal elegant mobile app design mobile app clean design uiux ui design
UI Practice - F.Friend Mobile App Concept friend app minimal elegant mobile app design mobile app clean design uiux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Find friend.png
  2. Find friend Sign In.png
  3. Find friend-1.png
  4. Find friend-2.png
  5. Find friend-3.png
  6. Find friend-4.png
  7. Find friend-5.png

Hey everyone 👋🏻

Here is the design of Find Friend mobile app which can help user to know and track their friend's location. I Hope you guys like it and be inspired as well.
As always, your feedback will be highly appreciated.

Cheer✌🏼

Bruno
Bruno
UI/UX Designer 🧑🏻‍💻 🇻🇳
Hire Me

More by Bruno

View profile
    • Like