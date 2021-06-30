Vitaliy Smereka
Excited

Video game digital distribution concept

Video game digital distribution concept cards login protopie gif animation
Happy to welcome you 👋

Here is a concept app with high fidelity interaction design using the Protopie App. This is a concept for video game digital distribution mobile app.

Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

(Illustrations were taken from free resources)

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
