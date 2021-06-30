AmazingUI

LBS Academy - Frontal Course

AmazingUI
AmazingUI
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

LBS Academy is an elite academy for studies of nutrition science based in Israel, which appeals to a wide audience of fitness trainers who want to deepen their knowledge or to become a professional or to become a nutrition advisors.

They offer a frontal course on nutrition and fitness

Homepage
Rebound of
LBS Academy - Online Learning
By AmazingUI
AmazingUI
AmazingUI
Let's create something new ✨
Hire Me

More by AmazingUI

View profile
    • Like