Purpose Conference

Purpose Conference animation church graphic design logo branding design illustration women event merch web conference
I created the branding, website, social media graphics and merch for a conference. This was one of my final projects for a class I took in college. I was inspired to create the branding of a conference for college aged women to connect them with practical tools to live out their purpose!

