Juan Felipe

Typography Experiment #1

Juan Felipe
Juan Felipe
Hire Me
  • Save
Typography Experiment #1 retro font vector design gradient grad character magic fx photoshop effects metal chrome 3d typographic typography
Typography Experiment #1 retro font vector design gradient grad character magic fx photoshop effects metal chrome 3d typographic typography
Typography Experiment #1 retro font vector design gradient grad character magic fx photoshop effects metal chrome 3d typographic typography
Typography Experiment #1 retro font vector design gradient grad character magic fx photoshop effects metal chrome 3d typographic typography
Download color palette
  1. do_dribbble1.png
  2. do_dribbble2.png
  3. do_dribbble3.png
  4. do_dribbble4.png

"Do what thou wilt" shall be the whole of the Law.
Some Crowley quotes to practice some photoshop effects!

Juan Felipe
Juan Felipe
Purple is life
Hire Me

More by Juan Felipe

View profile
    • Like