Shahid Khan

ROSELINE - BOTANICAL LOGO

Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan
  • Save
ROSELINE - BOTANICAL LOGO typography illustration icon graphic design design vector branding logo
Download color palette

Logo design for ROSELINE. It's a flower shop, required a botanical logo!

Are you looking for a logo designer? I'm available for freelance work, message or email me for inquiries:

Email: skdznin@gmail.com

Checkout the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120887763/Roseline-Boho-Logo

Hire me via:
• Fiverr: https://bit.ly/3vUy83o

• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx

THANK YOU :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan

More by Shahid Khan

View profile
    • Like