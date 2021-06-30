Marked By_ Sermon Series

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this project, I was tasked with the goal of creating a fun, engaging graphic for the summer series on fruits of the spirit. The church I was working for wanted bright colors, lots of fruit and a graphic to fit the mood of the series for all ages.