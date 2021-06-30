Ingrid Burgess

Logo Design Comercializadora La Gran Familia JMG

Ingrid Burgess
Ingrid Burgess
  • Save
Logo Design Comercializadora La Gran Familia JMG illustrator graphic design logo brand identity vector branding logodesigner design
Download color palette

For work inquires:
iburgess@ictodsgn.com
+1 703.640.4598

Ingrid Burgess
Ingrid Burgess

More by Ingrid Burgess

View profile
    • Like