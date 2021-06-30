Ramotion

Stable Logo Animatic Experiments

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Stable Logo Animatic Experiments visual identity 3d scene 3d animation 3d logo animation logotype branding logo icons
Stable Logo Animatic Experiments visual identity 3d scene 3d animation 3d logo animation logotype branding logo icons
Download color palette
  1. 1_Cover.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.mp4

Together with our partners at Stable, we created visualizations of their logo in 3D space. We wanted to see how it can evolve in a different environment and what kind of feelings it can evoke.

As a result, the produced logo compilation correctly demonstrates the company's idea. To portray the brand's character, we surrounded one of the logos with various objects: charging stations, tubes, channels, and directions. Thus, establishing a solid ground for its existence in 3D space and forming customer associations.

1b87e0c509e9cfab7757c71aa36348dd
Rebound of
Stable: Visual Identity Applications
By Ramotion
Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like