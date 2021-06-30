Stable Logo Animatic Experiments

Together with our partners at Stable, we created visualizations of their logo in 3D space. We wanted to see how it can evolve in a different environment and what kind of feelings it can evoke.

As a result, the produced logo compilation correctly demonstrates the company's idea. To portray the brand's character, we surrounded one of the logos with various objects: charging stations, tubes, channels, and directions. Thus, establishing a solid ground for its existence in 3D space and forming customer associations.