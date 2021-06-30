Stable Logo Animatic Experiments

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Together with our partners at Stable, we created visualizations of their logo in 3D space. We wanted to see how it can evolve in a different environment and what kind of feelings it can evoke.
As a result, the produced logo compilation correctly demonstrates the company's idea. To portray the brand's character, we surrounded one of the logos with various objects: charging stations, tubes, channels, and directions. Thus, establishing a solid ground for its existence in 3D space and forming customer associations.