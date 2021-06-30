Aleksandar Savic

Contact Us page

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Contact Us page outline flat brand branding vector web icon set icons symbol aplication iconography cards product design illustration collection minimal simple
Download color palette

Contact Us page Icon set for Eleyo.

1f5c66d67a4a225d196db1f6997a6d25
Rebound of
Eleyo blog icons
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like