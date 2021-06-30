Megan Reddi

Barnard College Magazine

Megan Reddi
Megan Reddi
  • Save
Barnard College Magazine magazine design illustration editorial illustration
Download color palette

An illustration for Barnard College Magazine, accompanying an article about discovering romantic relationships at College.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Megan Reddi
Megan Reddi

More by Megan Reddi

View profile
    • Like