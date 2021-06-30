Hello!

We want to present to you our recent project. Referrizer is a marketing automation platform that helps get new customers, increase repeating purchases and generate long-term sustainable results.

Referrizer needed someone who will always cooperate with them to improve UX and platform in general. With the help of daily meetings, we managed to set up all the development and design processes. Finally, we updated the existing UX design and changed the platform for the better.

For this project, we created:

UX/UI design

