artforgame

Regular symbols animation

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Download color palette

Animated regular symbols remind players how opposing forces met in this game.

The character of the angels, for example, is represented by the golden lyre. You can imagine how a gentle melody sounds, barely thin fingers of angels touch the strings.

The demons, of course, own a trident and a ring with a horned skull. All symbols are filled with movement to spice up the confrontation between good and evil.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/angels-demons/

#charactersanimation #animation #slotanimation #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like