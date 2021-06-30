Megan Reddi

A Time of Change

Megan Reddi
Megan Reddi
  • Save
A Time of Change editorial illustration illustration
Download color palette

An illustrated double page spread for BBC Histories Magazine, about the ways in which our attitudes to the Menopause have changed throughout history. Big thanks to AD Susanne Frank for the wonderful art direction on this!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Megan Reddi
Megan Reddi

More by Megan Reddi

View profile
    • Like