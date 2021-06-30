Bahia Design

Global Mindfulness Collaborative Horizontal Logo

Global Mindfulness Collaborative Horizontal Logo logo system logo design graphic design mindfulness branding
Horizontal logo part of a logo system we developed for the Global Mindfulness Collaborative.

The idea was to represent the shared vision dedicated to human flourishing that is at the center of the collaborative mission. Around that shared vision sits the people adhering, supporting, and standing by the Mindfulness values.

A little detail of the logo is that the smaller spheres floating around the main circle are not perfect.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
