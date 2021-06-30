Brenda

Rad Dad- Father's Day Celebration

Rad Dad- Father's Day Celebration icon illustration church event logo graphic design animation
Throughout the summer, I have had the opportunity to work on various projects for NorthRidge Church. One of these projects was brainstorming the branding and theme for our Father's Day service and event to follow! It has been such an amazing experience to collaborate with the creative team on this project. For this project I along with another intern created the theme, logo, screen slides, signage, and social media posts for this event!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
