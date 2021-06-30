Simple Design (Travel Aps)

Hi There.! My new discover a new simpe design about Travell mobile aps that called YokDolan Which mean (Lets Go Out) just named anyway, with a touch of simple but still looks great, not putting much of buttom that make people confuse. the challange created this design just use of point of my view about travel need more figure out to think explore in the section of page.

Tools : Figma

need your thought down below,

Thank you.