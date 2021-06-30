Being Panda !

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Did this illustration of my favourite animal. Pandas are so cute and I love how they keep doing such weirdly adorable things.
I hope you guys like it. Show some love. Stay tuned to have a look at my upcoming paintings.
I'm available for new projects! Drop me a line at poptraitstore@gmail.com.
