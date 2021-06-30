Sharon Lim

Bull logo design for sale

Bull logo design for sale ui illustration design symbol stylish modern logo branding innovation aggressive bull horn logo for sale
An unique style elegant fusion horn shape with U,Suitable for any business and company, especially companies in the fields of Sport, a great brand for companies related to restaurants, transportation, logistics, etc. This symbol is also great for use across all media, be it print or as an avatar for social media, web and mobile icons.
