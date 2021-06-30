James Harr

Dashboard Design for Social Learning

Dashboard Design for Social Learning learning e-learning education minimal design product dashboard color ui app
Dashboard design for Prodeus, a progressive web app and chrome extension that lets you turn your browsing and online learning into a peer certified degree.

