🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
START CREATING
Couple days ago I dreamed about this concept, immediatly got out my bed and started exploring with these pencils and the star.
Hope everyone likes it, please pay attention to the type as well. Some fun details that actually matter.
Had a talk with both Allan Peters and Mihai Dolganiuc who gave me some feedback, really appreciate you guys!
Please support me by liking, sharing and leaving a comment!
PS: I graduated highschool yesterday, I'd be pleased if you take action.