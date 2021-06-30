Carina Chen

Ancient Cursed Skeleton Giant Dinosaur

Ancient Cursed Skeleton Giant Dinosaur rpg creature prehistoric stone age animal animation skeleton ancient dragon nfts nft voxedit tsb voxel illustration game art 3d art gamedesign game asset 3d
Cursed by ancient magic, hunting is its one and only goal. This poor soul can't ever rest in peace.☠️
One of my creations for The Sandbox Game marketplace.
https://www.sandbox.game/en/assets/ancient-cursed-skeleton-giant-dinosaur/a2dd642c-b37a-43bc-8878-7a7b150bf82d/

