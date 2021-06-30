🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Clothing Mobile App UI Design.
Hello Dribbblers,
This is Clothing Mobile App UI Design.
Today We would like to share women's Clothing Shop mobile App design, Our team tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
The app is designed so that a buyer can easily see the full picture of the product, as well as the color and quantity options have been added. Add to cart button has been added, keeping in mind the users so that they can use it easily.
If you want to increase the sales of the product, you must know the user experience. If people can easily enter your product store, then the sales volume of the product will increase.
