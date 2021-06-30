h3l Branding Agency

BOCKHOLT™ LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE BRANDING

BOCKHOLT™
LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
Utah, USA.
-
The project was developed on the basis of the conceptualization of the terms that make up the discipline of the company. In the selection set within the process, language focused on cartography through its symbology and formal retorical representations. The color palette connect the idea of the basic elements of the earth. The scope of the work was the complete branding set and the traduction of the language to the print and digital applications.
+
Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/87363091/BOCKHOLT-Landscape-Architecture-Branding-E1

