Divya singh

Felis Ullam- Food delivery app

Divya singh
Divya singh
  • Save
Felis Ullam- Food delivery app app design app ui logo onboarding delivery food icon design ux
Download color palette

Hey everyone
I'm very excited to share my designs with you all.
This is a food delivery app. Now you can order your food in a minute without wasting your time on what to eat. Add delicious dishes and great restaurants in your favourites to order easily the next time.

Tool used- Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Divya singh
Divya singh

More by Divya singh

View profile
    • Like