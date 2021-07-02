Slotopaint

Big Win - slot winning animation

In the video there is a congratulatory screen for Big Win.

The game background and drum are darkened. The text and the final score of the game appear in the center.

The letters are in silver and the numbers are in gold. Large gold coins are poured from the inscription generously.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/fire-department-2/

