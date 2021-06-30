Fabian Arbor

Walmart Logo Rebrand

Fabian Arbor
Fabian Arbor
Hire Me
  • Save
Walmart Logo Rebrand sun logo golden logo blue logo blue design branding rebranding logo rebrand famous logo rebrand walmart logo
Download color palette

A little Walmart logo rebrand!

Fabian Arbor
Fabian Arbor
I like to create shapes.
Hire Me

More by Fabian Arbor

View profile
    • Like