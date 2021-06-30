Benjamin LeMar

Gonta Coffee Roasters Concept ゴンタコーヒーロスター広島コンセプト

Gonta Coffee Roasters Concept ゴンタコーヒーロスター広島コンセプト thirdwave japanese coffee roasters coffee dog illustration logo vector hiroshima branding japan futurecommanddesignoffice design
One of the concepts for Gonta Coffee Roasters. This is not the direction selected by the client.
色なデザインコンセプトの1つですが、クライアントによって選択されて無いです。

