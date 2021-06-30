Animated Marshall Homepage Design

Le Duc Anh

Hello Dribbble community, i'm currently an UX/UI beginner in Vietnam :)

This is a shot which is inspired by Marshall interface design. I did this fictional shot based on knowledge i learned from Coursera, Medium and of course - from many inspirational works on Dribbble.

Any constructive feedbacks from you guys will help me a lot to pursue this wonderful career.

Thanks in advance !

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
