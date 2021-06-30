Dimitri Allanic

NASA - Parallax Animation 1

NASA animation ui design space astronaut universe parallax
Every child has dreamed, at least once in his life, to become an astronaut and explore space. This redesign’s objective is to remind this dream to the user, to take him in a dreamlike universe and to offer him a travel experience.

Check the whole project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121873523/NASA-Redesign

Behance | Instagram | Linkedin

Astronaut loading 1 nasa dimitri allanic
Rebound of
NASA - Astronaut's Loading Animation
By Dimitri Allanic
UI / Visual Design, Product Design, UX Design
